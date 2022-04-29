Lotus to open first global store in Mayfair this autumn to showcase its latest models

Lotus has announced it will be opening a new London dealership as its first ‘global store’ in autumn this year.

The new two-storey site will be located in Mayfair opposite the Ritz Hotel, and joins a raft of other luxury car makers including Porsche, Ferrari and Bugatti.

This first global store is part of the Hethel-based car maker’s plans to go from UK sports car brand to global performance business.

Its new location will display the new Eletre, Emira and Evija on the ground floor of the 450m² of retail space at 73 Piccadilly.

Below this will be a VIP lounge for new and existing customers and a digital configuration suite.

There will also be a ‘discreet London home’ for clients of Lotus Advanced Performance, the bespoke division of the brand.

Geoff Dowding, executive director of sales and aftersales for Lotus, said: ‘This flagship facility will allow anyone to see our exciting three-car range, understand our brand, speak with a Lotus Expert, configure a car using state-of-the-art digital e-commerce technology and even reserve it through our recently launched e-commerce platform.’

He added: ‘As this is the first of our global stores and as it’s in the very centre of London, we fully expect Lotus Mayfair to attract many visitors from around the world.

‘As such, it will play host to some of the most amazing Lotus cars from today and yesterday – including from our legendary racing past – as well as a packed calendar of events at the store.’

Previously, Lotus had a merchandise store on Regent Street, Piccadilly, which has since closed down.