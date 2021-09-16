Log in
Love Island star returns to Arnold Clark after short-lived stint on reality show

  • Harry Young has returned to his job as a product consultant at Arnold Clark
  • The 24-year-old has not been at work since leaving for ITV2 show in July
  • Scot has shunned opportunity to become a social media influencer to get ‘back to the grind’

Love Island star Harry Young has snubbed the trappings of fame to return to his sales job with dealer group Arnold Clark.

The Scottish car salesman initially left his role at Arnold Clark’s Motherwell branch in July in order to appear on the hit ITV2 reality show.

However, after failing to find love, he was booted from the island after just four days.

Like many islanders, the 24-year-old returned home to the possibility of a new career as a social media influencer but has decided to shun the route.

Instead, he is now ‘back to the grind’ having returned to his role as a product consultant with Arnold Clark.

Confirming the move on Instagram, the reality star wrote: ‘So back to the grind, swipe up to shop our stock or DM for appointment.’

Harry Young Instagram story

Credit: Harryyoung_

The Scot, from Wishaw, entered the villa during the Casa Amor stage, when the islanders are separated into two villas.

He was dumped from the island during a tense recoupling after failing to find romance.

Young was the first participant on the show ever to be recruited from dating app, Tinder.

Despite being short-lived, he appears to have a sense of humour about the experience, with his Instagram bio reading : ‘Love Island 2021 S7 (roughly 12 seconds).’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

