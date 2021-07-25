Scottish car dealer to take break from sales job at Arnold Clarke to enter Love Island villa

A Scottish car dealer is to take a break from his sales job at Arnold Clarke so that he can enter the famous Love Island villa.

Harry Young, 24, has worked as a car salesman at the dealer group’s Motherwell branch for three years but his career now looks set for an unusual turn.

The Glaswegian will be flying to Majorca to enter Casa Amor as one of several new participants in the hit ITV2 reality show, the Daily Record reports.

The location may seem a world away from his day job selling cars but Young thinks his experience of dealing with people can only help him as he bids to find love.

He said: ‘I’ve been a car salesman for about three years. All you do is speak to people, I love it.

‘You’re having banter all day with customers.

‘As long as you can relate to a customer and have a laugh with them, you’ve nearly sold them a car by that point.

‘People buy off people, as long as you get that connection with the person, you’ve sold the car.’

Young is the first person to elected for the show from thousands of Tinder applicants.

He says he won’t be afraid to ‘step on a few toes’ as he searches for Mrs right.

He added: ‘You need to do it, don’t you? It’s part of going in there.

‘People will potentially be coupled up so if you want to get what you want and or if you have a connection with somebody, you’re going to have to step on toes or ruffle a few feathers.

‘I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak.

‘Covid then hit so I haven’t had the chance to date.

‘Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed.’

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm.

Pic: ITV