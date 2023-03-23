Log in
News

LSH Auto launches BYD marque at flagship Stockport showroom

  • Dealer group is one of first in UK to partner with Chinese EV manufacturer
  • Range of vehicles showcased, including Atto 3
  • LSH Auto UK managing director praises quality of BYD’s cars
Time 10:12 am, March 23, 2023

LSH Auto welcomed its first BYD customers at its flagship Stockport showroom this week.

The dealer group was named in January as one of the first in the UK to partner with the Chinese EV maker and its BYD Pioneer store in Brighton Road, Stockport, now showcases a range of BYD vehicles including the Atto 3, pictured.

Vaughan Blackman, MD of LSH Auto UK, said: ‘We are honoured to have been chosen by BYD as one of its UK partners for new car sales and ongoing aftersales support.

‘BYD is a multi-national high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

‘The quality of its new passenger cars is undeniable, and we’re excited to be introducing the new BYD Atto 3 to customers.

‘We look forward to working closely with BYD in the coming months and years, and providing our BYD customers with the highest standard of customer experience.’

BYD has more than 28 years’ experience of battery research and development.

Boasting a 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery, the Atto 3 has a 260-mile range and DC charging in just 29 minutes, says the manufacturer.

