LSH Auto takes Macclesfield FC sponsorship to the next level

Dealer group LSH Auto has expanded its sponsorship of non-league football club Macclesfield FC.

The group, through its Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield dealership, is to become the exclusive sponsor of the VIP lounge at the club’s Moss Rose stadium.

The move strengthens the existing relationship between LSH and the Silkmen, with the group already signed up as a sleeve sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams.

It also sponsors the academy kits at the club and is the official van and car supplier for the 2022/23 season as well.

As part of the new deal, the VIP lounge has been named and branded the Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield VIP Lounge.

LSH Auto and Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield also have a number of advertising boards around the ground, and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle is shown outside the Fan Zone on matchdays, plus a half-time challenge is regularly incorporated for fans.

A Mercedes-AMG G63 12V kids’ electric car that was donated to the club by LSH Auto continues to be used at Macclesfield FC home fixtures by match ball carriers who travel in it on to the pitch.

Martyn Webb, managing director of LSH Auto, said: ‘We are excited to build on our existing relationship with Macclesfield FC and to continue to support our local club and community.

‘As official van and car supplier over the past two years, we have provided Mercedes-Benz vehicles for everything from grass-roots training and community events to transporting the first team players.

‘Now we’re pleased to be extending our shirt sponsorship to the BTEC Academy and youth teams and to be the exclusive sponsor of the Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield VIP Lounge.

‘It’s a perfect fit for our prestige brand and I’m sure it will continue to be enjoyed by VIP fans and guests over the coming season.’

Macclesfield FC is a phoenix club that was formed in October 2020 when Macclesfield Town FC was wound up after almost 150 years.

Now playing in the Northern Premier League Division One West, the club is hoping to return to the Football League one day.

Macclesfield FC’s director of football, Robbie Savage, said: ‘I’m delighted that a company as prestigious as LSH Auto has chosen to extend its presence here at the Leasing.com stadium, with the sponsorship of the VIP lounge, Junior and BTEC academy kits.

‘As one of our most valued partners, I look forward to building a long-standing relationship with LSH Auto, and I’m excited to see some of our plans come to life over the next few weeks and months.’

Main image: Robbie Savage, Martyn Webb and Robert Smethurst in the Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield VIP Lounge at Macclesfield FC