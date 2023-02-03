LSH Auto to hold Mercedes-Benz apprenticeship evenings at showrooms

Dealership group LSH Auto is to hold two events next week to find its next generation of Mercedes-Benz apprentices.

Taking place on Wednesday, February 8 at its showroom in Birmingham and on Thursday, February 9 at its Stockport site, they are being held as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Becky Pitt, talent acquisition specialist at LSH Auto, said: ‘We’re looking forward to recruiting as many apprentices as possible to join us in September 2023 and would urge anybody considering a career in the automotive industry to come along to one of our events.

‘Our apprenticeship evenings provide the perfect opportunity to meet some of our existing apprentices and colleagues and chat to them to get a real insight into the various roles that are available.

‘Visitors will also have a “behind-the-scenes” tour of our state-of-the art facilities to see where they could be working.

‘Becoming an apprentice is a great way to earn money and a qualification while gaining invaluable real-life experience of the career you’re interested in.

‘We currently have 65 apprentices working at our Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Birmingham, Solihull, Tamworth, Stockport, Macclesfield and Whitefield.

‘We offer three courses, all with NVQ Level 3 qualifications, as apprentice customer experience partners, apprentice parts specialists and apprentice technicians.’

For parts and technicians, the courses last three years, while for customer service it’s two years.

Chris Birch, parts supervisor at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham, began his career with LSH Auto as an apprentice in 2009.

He said: ‘I started as an apprentice at Mercedes-Benz of Tamworth. After a year there, an opportunity came up to join the team at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham.

‘I completed my apprenticeship there, was nominated for Apprentice of the Year and became a qualified parts specialist.

‘In 2017, I was promoted to parts supervisor and took charge of my own team.’

Scarlett Darby, who enrolled as an apprentice in September 2020, said: ‘Originally, I went to college to do a beauty course, but I quickly realised that wasn’t for me.

‘I joined the Mercedes-Benz apprentice scheme and now work in the parts team for LSH Auto at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham. I really enjoy being an apprentice here and I’d definitely recommend it.’

Event attendees will be given a tour and told more about the Mercedes-Benz apprentice scheme, the roles available, how to apply and what to expect if their application is successful.

Both events start at 5.30pm. Anyone wanting to go along should email [email protected] and say which one they’d like to attend.

LSH Auto – which is part of the global group LSH Auto Holdings – has eight Mercedes-Benz, AMG, EQ and Smart dealerships across the Midlands and north-west of England.

Pictured at top are the latest intake of LSH Auto apprentices at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport, who started in September 2022

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.