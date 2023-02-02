TrustFord looking for 75 apprentices as it seeks to bolster inclusion

TrustFord is looking for 75 apprentices to join it in 2023 – and it’s keen to bust gender myths.

The UK’s largest Ford dealer group said today it was part of its commitment to introducing strong new talent.

Roles on offer at dealerships in England, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands include technician, parts adviser, sales administrator, bodyshop technician and accounts apprentice.

Many of the apprentices it takes on are offered a full-time job at the end of their training

TrustFord human resources director Sharon Ashcroft said: ‘At TrustFord, we’re committed to attracting talent from all walks of life.

‘I’m really proud we continue to offer people a route into the automotive industry through our apprenticeship scheme.

‘Many previous apprentices have gained permanent roles and stayed with us as they progress through the company. I’d urge anyone interested in these roles to apply as soon as possible.’

The scheme is open to anyone aged over 16 and offers the opportunity to learn while they work, alongside off-site training and building towards industry-recognised qualifications.

Niamh Hart, who began her apprenticeship in August 2022 as an apprentice panel beater at Knockmore in Lisburn, said she appreciated the dealer group’s efforts in attracting more females into the industry.

‘Traditionally, panel beating is known to be a male-dominated job, but TrustFord is very active in encouraging more young women and to consider a career in the motor industry.

‘My apprenticeship is the perfect blend of hands-on work experience and classroom study at Transport Training Services.

‘I’ve started to build up a strong knowledge of the job and the team is like a family – they’re always happy to help with anything.

‘If any females are considering an apprenticeship at TrustFord, I would say go for it.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.