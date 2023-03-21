Luxury super car dealer HR Owen close to opening its ‘most ambitious site ever’

Luxury car dealer group HR Owen has released a special video to showcase the ‘most ambitious site in its 90-year history’.

The London-based outfit has almost completed work on the multi-million-pound facility which will represent the likes of Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ferrari.

According to a recent LinkedIn post by the group, the site will include five showrooms across a 110,000 sq/ft plot in Hatfield, Herts.

The finishing touches are now being applied to the project, which will also include the firm’s head offices, aftersales facilities and a multi-storey car park.

In its most recent set of accounts, published last November, bosses said they expected the area to be ‘fully operational’ by the first quarter of 2023.

Company secretary, Denise Grimpton, wrote: ‘The freehold site at Hatfield, acquired in December 2020, is nearing completion and is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023.

‘The new site will have capacity for five vehicle showrooms, two large aftersales facilities, a multi story car park and a corporate headquarters.’

The company has not confirmed how much has been invested into the development project but did confirm it had contributed to rising finance costs in 2022.

Grimpton added: ‘Finance costs were £0.6m higher at £3.3m than prior as a result of higher vehicle inventory, higher interest rates and the additional drawdown of the term loan associated with the Hatfield development.’