Macklin Motors dealership in Edinburgh scores sole UK customer service success in global Hyundai contest

Macklin Motors Edinburgh East Hyundai has become the only dealership in the manufacturer’s UK network to receive a special award recognising its commitment to excellent customer service.

Hyundai Motor Company’s annual Hyundai CX competition saw more than 1,800 video submissions from around the world, demonstrating the very best examples in customer experience across sales and aftersales departments.

With digitalisation becoming a major part of everyday life, Hyundai said the contest was a great test of creativity, adaptability and professionalism towards customer engagement and experience.

Four prizes were up for grabs in the Participation & Video Quality category, with the Macklin Motors Edinburgh East Hyundai aftersales team being the only UK dealership to bag one.

Judges praised their video entry for its great demonstration of the Welcome and Show Empathy criteria, as well as being positive and well produced.

Mark Littlejohn, general manager at Macklin Motors Edinburgh East Hyundai, said: ‘I’m really proud of the whole team.

‘Every colleague has contributed to making the dealership a success, and it’s great that our short video made an impact with the judges at Hyundai.’

Paul Walton, Hyundai franchise director at Macklin Motors, said: ‘This is brilliant for our Edinburgh East dealership.

‘We strive for excellence in every part of the customer experience, so to be recognised by Hyundai is fantastic.

‘The video, starring senior sales adviser Jack Massie, demonstrated the care we take to listen to customers to ensure we meet their needs thoroughly. Well done to everyone involved!’

Pictured from left are Jack Massie, Mark Littlejohn and aftersales manager Paul Hattie