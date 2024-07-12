Major row breaks out over plans to transform local Mini showroom into a Kwik Fit

Residents on the south coast are up in arms over plans to turn a former car dealership into a garage and MOT centre.

Locals in Plymouth are furious after proposals were submitted which would see the former Ocean Mini car showroom transformed.

A change of use application has been made by property consultancy firm Rapleys, which would see a Kwik Fit garage built on the plot.

The site has been vacant since dealer group Ocean moved its retail operations to new premises around four miles away earlier this year.

Rapleys says the work will include ‘a single-storey rear extension and associated external alterations to facilitate Kwik Fit’s occupation and use of the site’ but not everyone is keen to see planning permission granted.

The application has received over 30 objections during the public consultation, with neighbours raising significant concerns over noise and additional footfall.

One resident even described the proposals as ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

Gillian James wrote: ‘I strongly object to the proposed change of use at 182 Billacombe Road. The noise will be disruptive and environmentally unfriendly.

‘The thought of cars being parked in the surrounding streets, many of which have no pavements, would, I feel, be unsafe being used by many children on their way to and from school, and an accident waiting to happen.’

Fellow objector Jenna Harding claimed that building the new garage could impact locals’ mental health.

She said: ‘I am devastated that this is even an option.

‘This area is full of houses, not a place for an MOT garage. As previous objections have said, the noise will be awful to live with and parking is also an issue.

‘A lot of gardens back or face the building and the noise will ruin the use of the gardens during opening times.

‘To have that noise from the MOT garage constantly fills me with dread . Mentally, repetitive noise will not be good for anyone in the area and could possibly effect some residents’ mental health.’

Her thoughts were echoed by local resident Ann McManus, who added: ‘There has been a problem with parking in this area so I am worried about where the overflow of customers are going to go living next door.

‘The main road is already busy with cars and school children use the area and pathway frequently. I’m concerned that the increase in activity with vehicles going in and out will mean more accidents are likely to happen.

‘The area is rather open here and noise can be excessively loud already so that paired with the noise coming from the garage will be unbearable for the community, meaning people with families and animals will not be able to enjoy their gardens as before.

‘This concerns me when I think of the large elderly community we have around the site and I’m worried these individuals are not being thought of, they rely on outside spaces for their own mental health, especially with the majority having mobility issues.’

What does the application say?

The Plymouth Herald reports that the site ‘will be used as a motorist’s centre for the sale, supply, storage and fitting of tyres, exhausts, batteries, shock absorbers, brakes, clutches, radiators, oil filters and steering parts together with any other motorist’s components’.

If approved, the premises would also be used for ‘vehicle servicing and repairs’, including MOT testing.

Developers are also proposing a ‘formalisation of the car park to incorporate 13 total customer car parking spaces (4 relocated and 5 new spaces) including 1 disabled bay’, which would replace the existing forecourt.

The Kwik Fit garage would be open between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday and on Bank Holidays, with slightly shortened days at weekends.

The application says the hours are ‘very similar to the former car dealership’ and that the proposed development would have no impact on any nearby sensitive receptors, nor would there be a material change to the impact of the site on the amenities of neighbouring uses.’

A decision on the application will be made on August 2 after an extension was granted by Plymouth City Council.