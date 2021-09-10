Make a date in your diary for this year’s Car Dealer Power – it’s taking place on October 13!

The poll has closed, the votes are in and the countdown to revealing this year’s Car Dealer Power winners has truly begun.

Our annual survey of the best – and worst – manufacturers and suppliers for dealers to do business with always draws a massive response and this year was no exception, with hundreds upon hundreds of you keen to take part.

Voting was anonymous – meaning dealers could say exactly what they thought without fear of reprisals – with 20 categories for suppliers, ranging from best cleaning product and dealer management system to finance providers and auction house, and a wide variety in between.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are being judged then ranked in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure.

There’s also the much-coveted Car of the Year trophy up for grabs.

Last year, the Land Rover Defender won the crown. Will it hold on to it this year or will the Porsche Taycan or Ford Puma – both highly commended – take the top podium place? Or will it be another car entirely?

And will Kia once again top the poll of the best manufacturers to represent in the UK? It won last year with a near-faultless performance, marginally beating Lexus and Volvo.

Meanwhile MG, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall languished at the bottom. Can they do any better this year?

The number-crunching has begun that will determine not only the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies but also the highly commendeds, and they will all be revealed online on our YouTube channel at 6pm on Wednesday, October 13. Don’t miss it!

In the meantime, to get you in the mood, you can watch last year’s awards above.

Make sure you tune in for this year’s Car Dealer Power – it’s taking place on Wednesday, October 13 at 6pm.