Have you seen the latest edition of Car Dealer yet? If not, you’re missing out on so much.

Issue 153 is packed with news, reviews, features, comments, advice and more – and it’s all free!

Our main feature is the Road Test of the Year. A small break in lockdown measures meant we were able to head out and get behind the wheels of some of 2020’s most crucial cars.

We put the Ford Puma ST-Line X, Polestar 2, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, Porsche Taycan Turbo and Honda e to the test. How did they fare? You can find out above.

Car Dealer is fully digital now, which means not only can you read all about it but you can also watch amazing videos of the cars in action.

Other highlights of our bumper 82-page edition issue include an interview with Charles Hurst group operations director Colin McNab as he prepares to retire, having started there as an apprentice 46 years ago.

We also chat to Vanarama founder Andy Alderson, who explains how car and van sales can be completed successfully online. He should know – last year, the business turned over an amazing £85m!

Car Dealer founder James Baggott joins Big Mike and James Litton in our regular columns section – three viewpoints that are always well worth reading.

And with the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles being brought forward to 2030, we’ve got timely features on what that’ll mean to dealers and their customers.

Our news round-ups boil down some of the most important recent stories for you. Not only is there a four-page digest of items from across the automotive sector, there’s also supplier and business news – plus you can catch up on the highlights from Car Dealer Live.

