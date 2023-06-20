Man admits causing death of delivery driver at car dealership

A man is due to be sentenced for causing the death of a car delivery driver at an Evans Halshaw dealership.

Paul Davies appeared at Mold Magistrates Court on Friday (June 16) and admitted he caused the death of Nigel Sedgwick on May 3 last year by driving without due care and attention.

Davies was reversing a customer’s pick-up truck at the Evans Halshaw Service Centre at Bretton when the incident occurred.

Davies, 49, of Beaumont Close, Chester, struck the victim with the pick-up truck who then fell to the floor and under the vehicle.

At an inquest, it was revealed Sedgwick, 64, was trapped under the truck for a while before he was released.

He was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed to have died.

Sedgwick was delivering a car to the dealership at the time of the incident, according to reports by local paper The Leader.

On Friday, the court heard that Sedgwick died as a result of crush injuries.

Megan Tollitt, defending, said Davies was a man of ‘hitherto previous good character’. An application for a pre sentence report is also due to be made.

An interim driving ban was imposed on the defendant and the court elected to send the matter to Mold Crown Court for sentencing on July 13.

Pendragon, which runs the Evans Halshaw car dealerships, has been contacted for comment.