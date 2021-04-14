A man has admitted stealing Apple electronic products from a car dealership on the Isle of Man.

Michael Daniel Bergquist broke into AutoMann in Elm Tree Road, Onchan, and took an iPhone, four iPads and a laptop together worth hundreds of pounds, reported Manx Radio.

The incident happened sometime between December 23 and 27 – after Bergquist tried to force his way into an Apple product store on Prospect Hill in Douglas on December 6, said prosecution advocate Chrissie Hunt.

According to the Manx Radio report of April 12, he used a fire extinguisher to try to break into iQ Apple by smashing a hole in the reseller’s wall.

However, he was thwarted in his attempt to break in.

Appearing at the Courts of Justice in Douglas via video link, Bergquist admitted one charge each of burglary and attempted burglary.

The 45-year-old, of Belgravia Road, Onchan, was remanded in custody by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

He is due to appear in court again on April 27.

Image via Google Street View