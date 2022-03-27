Man killed and vehicles damaged in dramatic crash at used car dealership

A man has died and more than a dozen vehicles were damaged after a dramatic crash at a used car dealership.

Tarron Everton Brown, 20, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle at high speed as he passed a JD Byrider dealership in Ohio.

CCTV footage showed the car careering off the road before flipping and rolling over the top of vehicles which were parked on the used lot.

He then smashed into a bus stop – completely destroying the structure – before coming to a halt in a wreck at the dealership.

The incident took place at around 3.15 on Friday morning with officers rushing to the scene.

Sadly, Brown was declared dead with his identity confirmed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nobody else was injured in the crash, but up to 15 cars for sale at the dealership suffered damage, the manager confirmed.

The debris was cleared in the aftermath of the incident with a temporary bus shelter scheduled to be installed on Monday.

The victim’s family have been made aware of his death.