Used car dealership Motor Finance Store is reported to have gone into administration.

A source told Car Dealer today (Jan 18) that the Manchester-based business stopped trading on Thursday and that financiers have removed vehicles.

Creditors have received letters today from the managing director of the business saying the company ‘has entered administration’.

Anyone trying to access the Motor Finance Store website is currently met with a ‘503 Service Temporarily Unavailable’ message. The images above and below are from a cached version of its website.

The car dealership’s website design provider Nexus Point said it had received a letter from the company this morning saying it has gone into administration.

Chris Webb, MD for Nexus, said: ‘I received the letter this morning which is very sad. We are now offering the website template out for sale and any interested dealers who may want an off-the-shelf solution can contact me.’

The Longwood Road car dealership has a 16,000 sq ft showroom according to its listing on Auto Trader, where it has a 4.8-star rating out of five stars, based on 198 reviews.

Three phone numbers for Motor Finance Store that Car Dealer repeatedly tried ringing today went unanswered, even after being diverted mid-ring.

Under the financial disclosure section on the cached website, Motor Finance Store says that it is a trading style of credit broker Gateway Motorcars.

Car Dealer contacted Gateway’s chartered accountants as listed on Companies House – Hanleys, of nearby Hale – and it said that it had ‘nothing to do with the business’.

On its cached website, the company says: ‘At the Motor Finance Store, our goal is to build a relationship with each and every one of our customers so we can be your point of contact every 2-3 years.

‘Whether it be online or in store, we’ve made everything about you!’

Motor Finance Store says of itself on Auto Trader: ‘We work on a modern way of buying your car. This means being 100 per cent transparent, clear and simple when it comes to buying one of our cars.

‘We research the used car market every 48 hours to ensure that our cars individually are the very best value for money in terms of age, mileage and specification.

‘This allows us to give complete transparency and honestly tell our customers that we are providing the very best deal as we have research[ed] the market so frequently.’

Anyone interested in the Motor Finance Store website can contact Nexus Point on 01606 532113.