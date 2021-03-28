Here are the headlines for Sunday, March 28

England told to ‘hold its nerve’ as restrictions begin to lift

The nation has been warned not to ‘squander the gains’ made against coronavirus ahead of a major easing of the lockdown to allow greater freedoms outside.

NHS England national medical director professor Stephen Powis said that Covid-19 still has the capacity to ‘wreak more havoc and ill health on a significant scale’, citing concerns over new variants.

He issued the warning ahead of groups of up to six, or two households, being able to socialise in parks and gardens once more as outdoor sports facilities reopen and the stay-at-home order ends in England on Monday.

Two more attempts to free the Ever Given fail

A giant container ship remained stuck in the Suez Canal as authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen the crucial waterway.

Two attempts to free the Ever Given failed on Saturday despite hopes the high tide could give the efforts a boost as more than 300 vessels wait to use the canal.

The ship’s management company said around a dozen tugboats were working on Saturday alongside dredging operations.

Free rapid tests for employees to be extended

Bosses will be able to offer free rapid coronavirus tests to staff to take at home as the Government extends its workplace testing programme.

Home test kits will be provided to firms with more than 10 employees where it is not possible to set up on-site testing, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said on Sunday.

Some 60,000 businesses were said to have already registered for regular tests for key workers, but the scheme will be extended to home testing from April 6.

Bentley celebrates 200,000 vehicle built

Bentley is commemorating the creation of its 200,000th vehicle since the company’s founding in 1919.

The car in question – a Bentayga Hybrid destined for a customer in China – met the oldest surviving Bentley, the EXP 2, alongside some of the firm’s longest-serving members of staff.

It’s the latest in 155,582 cars built at the firm’s Crewe headquarters since 2003, too, the year that the original Continental GT was launched, marking the start of a new era of more modern sports cars for the company. Today, Bentley builds 85 cars a day – the same amount that would’ve taken it a month to produce two decades ago.

Johnson faces calls to share vaccine with poorer nations

Boris Johnson is facing calls to immediately begin donating vaccines to poorer nations or risk hoarding supplies while frontline workers are exposed to coronavirus.

Health and development charities urged the PM on Sunday to take ‘accelerated action’ and ‘swiftly clarify’ how doses will be shared.

Wellcome, led by Sage scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar, and Save the Children UK were among those making the demand in a letter to Mr Johnson.

With more than half of adults having received a jab, they say the UK is ‘one of the world’s highest per-capita buyers’ of vaccines and is on track to have more than 100 million surplus doses.

MP calls for inquiry into ‘rape culture’ at independent schools

An inquiry should be set up to look into allegations of a ‘rape culture’ at a number of independent schools, a senior MP has said.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Robert Halfon said that what has allegedly been happening at some of the country’s most distinguished schools was ‘appalling’ and it had spread to state schools too.

The chair of the Education Select Committee said that countless stories had emerged of female pupils being ‘objectified, harassed and sexually assaulted’, with websites set up by students highlighting ‘a rape culture’.

UK landmarks switch off for Earth Hour

Landmarks across the UK switched their lights off on Saturday to mark this year’s Earth Hour.

Famous buildings and structures across the country went dark between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday as part of the international event organised by conservation charity the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The Palace of Westminster and the London Eye were among the UK landmarks to take part in the initiative this year, along with international buildings from the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin to the Tokyo Tower in Japan.

Rain for north

Rain will hang around this morning in some western and northwestern areas, while in the south and east it will be largely dry, according to BBC Weather.

The rain will become heavier tonight but largely across Scotland.

The Met Office adds that while it will become gusty in northern parts of the UK tonight, the South of England will be clearer.