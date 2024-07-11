Marshall becomes Nissan agent for Cambridge again after nearly 10 years

Marshall Motor Group has won back the franchise for Nissan in Cambridge.

The dealership chain – which was taken off the London Stock Exchange when Constellation Automotive Group bought it in May 2022 – said its new store will open in August/September, creating 20 jobs.​

Marshall – fifth in the Car Dealer Top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealerships – offloaded its Cambridge Nissan interest to the Glyn Hopkin Group in autumn 2014 but it now has the area sales and service franchise for the Japanese manufacturer once again.

The Newmarket Road site will include a six-car showroom, outside display area for 40 used vehicles, eight-bay workshop, charging points, a customer lounge plus a coffee bar.​

Marshall Nissan franchise director Jon Roberts said: ‘We are delighted to represent Nissan in a territory that we know very well and will be key for the brand.

‘This investment is another step in our growth strategy with our valued brand partner who are in a strong position, backed by their extensive focus on hybrid, e-Power and all-electric technology.’

He added: ‘Cambridge will bring our Nissan stores representation to 11 and this new facility will create additional jobs across both sales and service departments.

‘We are confident and pleased to be investing further with Nissan and expanding our partnership in this way, expanding our sales volumes, while providing our customers with the very best in new facilities for them to visit and enjoy.’