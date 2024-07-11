Glyn Hopkin Group sold to its employees as firm looks to secure ‘long-term legacy’

A newly-formed employee ownership trust (EOT) has taken control of the highly successful Glyn Hopkin Group.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit made a pre-tax profit of £5.5m in its most recent annual accounts and would likely have been an attractive proposition for overseas investors.

However, bosses have decided to sell the Romford-based outfit to its 800-strong workforce, following the creation of a new EOT.

The financial details of the deal have not been revealed but directors say the move will allow the company to ‘maintain focus on its growth strategy’.

It is also hoped that by keeping the ownership in-house, the dealer group will be able to retain its ‘long-term legacy, ethos and core values’.

Fraser Cohen, CEO at Glyn Hopkin Group, said: ‘We are really pleased with the new ownership structure, which recognises all of our staff in the business, who have contributed for many years to the ongoing success of Glyn Hopkin with numerous staff having worked for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and even 30 years of continuous service.

‘The EOT structure now further rewards all of those efforts going forward.

‘We are grateful for the invaluable advice all of the advisors provided with a special mention to consultant Sharon Stemp who was instrumental in bridging all the parties, with her knowledge of the sector and banking experience, to enable a successful outcome, so much so we have now welcomed her on to the Glyn Hopkin board as a non-executive director.’

The new deal was supported by accounting experts Grant Thornton UK and solicitors Howes Percival.