Marshall expands Nissan portfolio with acquisition of Leicester dealership

  • Marshall buys Nissan Leicester from Renault Retail Group
  • Brings Marshall’s Nissan representation to three sites
  • Follows on from recent acquisition of JLR Cheltenham and Gloucester site

Marshall Motor Group has announced it has bought Nissan Leicester from Renault Retail Group.

The acquisition brings Marshall’s Nissan portfolio to three with the Leicester site joining the dealer group’s Nissan showrooms in Grantham and Lincoln.

The purchase also includes a three-acre freehold site on Abbey Lane in Leicester.

Marshall chief executive Daksh Gupta (pictured) said: ‘This acquisition is another step in our strategy to grow scale with existing brand partners in new geographic territories.

‘We are delighted to represent Nissan in Leicester, a territory that we know very well. We are already a major employer in the area and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the Marshall family.’

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, said: ‘We are delighted that Marshall Motor Group, a key business partner of ours, has successfully completed its acquisition of Nissan Leicester.

‘Leicester is an important point of representation for the brand and this acquisition builds on Marshall’s existing Nissan portfolio of Lincoln and Grantham.

‘We are looking forward to working with the team to develop the Leicester operation further.’

The acquisition of Nissan Leicester follows on from Marshall’s recent purchase of Jaguar Land Rover Cheltenham and Gloucester from Heritage Automotive.

