Marshall makes Trevor Fussey group MD in second major appointment from Pendragon

Trevor Fussey has been made Marshall Motors’ group managing director after 22 years at Pendragon.

He has followed in the footsteps of Martin Casha, who quit as Pendragon’s chief operating officer last July after 40% of Pendragon’s shareholders voted against his reappointment to the board. Casha became CEO of Marshall in November.

Fussey spent the past seven years as MD of Pendragon brand Stratstone and before that was Stratstone’s national franchise director for BMW and Mini for more than 10 years.

In a post on LinkedIn, Fussey said: ‘I am delighted to announce that I have recently joined the Marshall Motor Group as group managing director.

‘I am looking forward to meeting all the teams and working with the various retailers and brands.

‘Excited to be a part of this dynamic organization and contribute to its future growth.’

Marshall became a privately owned company when it was bought by Constellation Automotive Group in 2022, while Pendragon’s dealerships and leasing business were sold to US outfit Lithia & Driveway earlier this year.

The latter acquisition saw Pendragon’s dealer management software arm Pinewood hived off to take Pendragon’s place on the London Stock Exchange, with Pendragon renamed Pinewood Technologies Group.