Log in
Mark HemusMark Hemus

News

Marshall Motor Group appoints Mark Hemus as chief financial officer

  • New finance chief joins Marshall Motor Group
  • Mark Hemus replaces Richard Blumberger in role
  • Blumberger leaves industry for grounds maintenance and landscape creation company
Advert

Time 8:58 am, February 7, 2023

Marshall Motor Group has appointed Mark Hemus as its new chief financial officer.

It follows the resignation of Richard Blumberger, who quit after nearly four years at the dealership chain.

Marshall was bought by Constellation Automotive Group last May for £325m.

Advert

Hemus, pictured above, has joined Marshall from Arriva Bus, where he was finance director for just over three years.

He posted a brief statement on Linkedin yesterday, saying: ‘I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Financial Officer at Marshall Motor Group!’

Marshall posted on Companies House that Hemus had been made a director as of January 30.

Advert

Hemus, 46, began his career in the automotive industry, working at DaimlerChrysler for more than nine years, according to his Linkedin profile.

He started there as a finance graduate trainee and went on to become a planning analyst, finance brand controller, product marketing manager, and finally business management consultant.

Blumberger, who left Marshall at the end of December, has joined idverde Group, which provides grounds maintenance services and landscape creation projects, as its chief financial officer.

Following Constellation’s acquisition of Marshall, chief executive Daksh Gupta resigned with immediate effect, and the company was taken off the stock market as of June 15.

Gupta is still to take up another role.

Main image via Linkedin

Advert

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51