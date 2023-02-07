Marshall Motor Group appoints Mark Hemus as chief financial officer

Marshall Motor Group has appointed Mark Hemus as its new chief financial officer.

It follows the resignation of Richard Blumberger, who quit after nearly four years at the dealership chain.

Marshall was bought by Constellation Automotive Group last May for £325m.

Hemus, pictured above, has joined Marshall from Arriva Bus, where he was finance director for just over three years.

He posted a brief statement on Linkedin yesterday, saying: ‘I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Financial Officer at Marshall Motor Group!’

Marshall posted on Companies House that Hemus had been made a director as of January 30.

Hemus, 46, began his career in the automotive industry, working at DaimlerChrysler for more than nine years, according to his Linkedin profile.

He started there as a finance graduate trainee and went on to become a planning analyst, finance brand controller, product marketing manager, and finally business management consultant.

Blumberger, who left Marshall at the end of December, has joined idverde Group, which provides grounds maintenance services and landscape creation projects, as its chief financial officer.

Following Constellation’s acquisition of Marshall, chief executive Daksh Gupta resigned with immediate effect, and the company was taken off the stock market as of June 15.

Gupta is still to take up another role.

Main image via Linkedin

