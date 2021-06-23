Marshall Motor Group hands out one-off bonus and pay review to 4,000 employees

Marshall Motor Group is handing out a one-off bonus to its 4,000 employees and issuing a backdated pay review as recognition of their hard work during a lockdown-blighted 12 months.

The dealer group said workers will receive a bonus equivalent to one per cent of their basic salary, capped at £500, with nobody receiving less than £200.

Company directors are excluded from the bonus payout.

Marshall is also implementing a pay review with up to four per cent increases, backdated to May 1, 2021.

The company said the cost of these measures equates to around 10 per cent of its 2020 profit.

The pay review is being actioned ‘as a direct result of our colleagues hard work and dedication over this difficult period’, a statement said.

Jo Moxon, HR director commented: ‘Marshall has a fantastic team and I am extremely privileged and proud to work alongside them.

‘People are at the heart of our business and creating a positive working environment and culture for every colleague has a huge positive impact on our business.

‘The one-off bonus, which Daksh Gupta our CEO announced via video call to colleagues, is recognition and demonstration of our appreciation to our colleagues (and families) for their continued commitment and loyalty to Marshall.’

The two measures follow Marshall Motor Group agreeing in May to pay back £4m of government furlough cash, and becoming the first dealer group to do so.

Gupta, pictured, pledged to repay £2.6m of furlough cash received so far in 2021 and committed to repaying all £1.4m of retail rate relief received – a move the business could make due to it continuing to ‘outperform the market’.

Speaking to Car Dealer at the time of the making the announcement to pay back government cash, Gupta revealed he and other directors turned down their annual bonuses.

In April, Marshall Motor Group appeared in the Great Place to Work UK listings for the seventh year running.