Marshall Motor Group named among best companies to work for in the UK at prestigious awards ceremony

Dealer group Marshall Motors has been named as one of the best companies in the UK to work for at a prestigious annual awards ceremony.

The firm placed 11th on a list of 38 companies in the ‘Super Large’ category at the Best Workplace ranking presented by Great Place to Work UK.

The section, won by IT firm Cisco UK, comprises of any organisation that employs more than 1,000 members of staff.

The awards, hosted yesterday (April 27), recognise the UK’s best companies and their strength of leadership and range of innovative, creative and effective HR policies which create a leading workplace culture.

The rigorous process involved a survey of all colleagues as opposed to a sample survey, and comprised of both the colleague survey results and an audit into the organisation’s management and HR practices.

It is the the eighth year in a row that Marshall, led by boss Daksh Gupta, has been ranked as one of the UK’s best workplaces.

The award recognises the the dealer group as having a high trust, high engagement and a strong workplace culture.

Daksh Gupta, group CEO, said: ‘First and most importantly I would like to thank all of our colleagues for the part they have played in us being recognised as one of the UK’s best places to work.

‘To be ranked as one of Great Place to Work UK’s best workplaces for the eighth-year running is a real honour. I am particularly proud of the fact that we have maintained our Best Workplaces status over the past few years despite the challenges and upheaval that the pandemic has created.

‘Whilst we work really hard to ensure Marshall is a great place to work, our colleagues work tirelessly to maintain our team spirit, camaraderie and exceptional customer service. The outstanding support they give to both the business and each other plays a massive part in maintaining the strong culture we have built over the years.

‘This special recognition is testament to the deeply embedded culture at Marshall and the hard-working nature of our colleagues, I am very proud of both.’

As well as the main prize, Marshall also placed 14th in the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing award.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Ben Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said ‘Marshall Motor Group continue to lead the way in terms of putting people at the centre of their strategy.

‘It is no surprise to see them recognised again as a UK Best Workplace when the employee voice and sustaining high levels of trust are paramount to everything that the organisation does.

‘Marshall Motor Group is not only an inspiration to other companies within the automotive sector but a shining beacon for all organisations within the UK as to the amazing things that can be achieved when creating a Great Place to Work for all employees.’