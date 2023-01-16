Marshall Motor Group snaps up Jaguar Land Rover dealership from family-run Sturgess

Marshall Motor Group has bought family-run Sturgess’s Jaguar and Land Rover dealership in Leicester, it was revealed today.

It brings Constellation-owned Marshall’s JLR portfolio to 10 sites.

Sturgess Motor Group, which has a royal warrant, had owned the dealership for more than 75 years. Its remaining marques comprise Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Hyundai, Jeep and Suzuki.

No purchase price was given, but Jon Head, group operations director of Car Dealer Top 100 firm Marshall, said: ‘We are pleased to announce the addition of the Leicester dealership to our Jaguar Land Rover division.

‘It represents another positive step in our growth and investment strategy for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

‘We are excited to extend our relationship with Jaguar Land Rover, and I am also delighted to welcome the Jaguar Land Rover team in Leicester to Marshall.’

Sturgess Motor Group chairman Chris Sturgess said: ‘Having represented the Jaguar and Land Rover brands for over 75 years, it is a huge departure for us.

‘However, we will now be focusing very much on our current partners and exploring opportunities as they arise.

‘I am enormously proud of our achievements over the years with Jaguar and Land Rover, and I know that the excellent team we had will serve Marshall well over the coming months and years.’

Marshall’s other JLR showrooms are in Bedford, Cambridge, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lincoln, Melton Mowbray, Newbury, Oxford and Peterborough.

Image via Google Street View

