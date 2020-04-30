Marshall Motor Holdings has been placed 12th in the Super Large category in the annual Best Workplaces league table, it was announced today (April 30).

Organised by consultancy Great Place To Work, it’s the sixth year running that the automotive retail chain has been recognised as one of the best workplaces in the UK and spotlights it as having a high-trust, high-engagement workplace culture.

The Super Large category is for organisations with more than 1,000 employees and sees it join companies such as Admiral, Cisco and Deloitte.

Businesses are recognised for their strength of leadership as well as effective and innovative HR policies, and the rankings are decided after a survey of all colleagues – as opposed to a sample – plus an audit of management and HR practices.

Daksh Gupta, group chief executive, said: ‘First and foremost, I would like to thank all of our colleagues for making Marshall Motor Group one of the UK’s best places to work.

‘People are at the heart of our business, and creating a positive working environment and culture for every colleague has a huge positive impact on our business.

‘In order to create a successful working environment, it is critical we listen to our colleagues and cultivate a strong company culture.

‘Through various channels, our dedicated leadership team interact with our colleagues to ensure that they listen, are engaged and dedicated to providing award-winning customer service each and every day.

‘This award for the sixth successive year is testament to the hard-working nature of our colleagues, and I am very proud of the culture our colleagues have helped to create.’

