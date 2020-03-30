Marshall Motor Holdings is keeping 62 of its aftersales operations open across the country to support the emergency services, commercial vehicle operators and key workers during the Covid-19 national emergency.

Chief executive Daksh Gupta said: ‘For over 110 years, Marshall has been putting its customers and colleagues above all else – and in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic, it continues to do so.

‘With the support of Marshall aftersales colleagues across the country, we are delighted to share that 62 aftersales operations of its car, van and truck franchises covering 21 brands across 19 counties, including six trade parts specialist operations, will remain open to provide breakdown services and vital maintenance for the emergency services, commercial vehicle operators and key workers whose jobs and transportation needs are vital to public health and safety at this time.

‘These services commence immediately and the locations and opening hours of each of these operations are listed on our website at marshall.co.uk. We will be monitoring demand daily and to ensure we resource this service accordingly.’

Gupta added: ‘We are immensely proud of our dedicated aftersales colleagues who want to ensure that the vehicles of those people and organisations on which the country is relying on more than ever stay mobile and safe. During this period, there will be enhanced health and safety measures on these sites, which will be observed by both our colleagues and our customers. Our colleagues’ and customers’ safety is of paramount importance.

‘These facilities will unfortunately be unable to assist with general inquiries or aftersales services other than for the emergency services, commercial vehicles operators and for key workers. The vehicle showrooms at each of these sites will also remain closed until further notice. Our six trade parts specialist operations and Mercedes Truck and Van operations remain open as normal.

‘We are also immensely proud of the many, many colleagues who have signed up to become NHS Volunteer Responders during this period. We are pleased to say that we will be doing everything possible to support them in this, such as allowing them to use company vehicles to support the NHS.’

Although Marshall’s showrooms are closed to physical visitors until further notice, they are open online at marshall.co.uk where stock can be viewed, orders fulfilled and sales inquiries handled 24/7.

