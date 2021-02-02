Marshall Motor Group has now opened its latest dealership in Oxford, which will create 12 new jobs in the area.

This is Marshall’s fourth Seat dealership in its portfolio, adding to the existing sites already in Braintree, Cambridge and Leicester.

The site was previously a vacant Vauxhall dealership at Milton Gate, between Marshall’s existing Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen showrooms.

The addition of this new dealership means Marshall is now representing eight different car makes across Oxfordshire, including Audi, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial, Skoda, Jaguar and Land Rover.

The new Seat and Cupra dealership will shortly go through a more extensive refurbishment to bring the showroom and customer hospitality areas up to the latest brand standards.

Marshall added that these 12 new jobs are only the start and it plans to add more roles at the dealership.

Daksh Gupta, chief executive officer, said: ‘The opening of Seat and Cupra in Oxford is a perfect strategic fit for us in terms of the location in what was an open point for the brand.

‘We are delighted to enhance our Seat portfolio, increase our representation to existing and prospective Seat owners across the Oxfordshire area and strengthens our fantastic relationship with the Volkswagen Group – which Marshall are the UK’s largest partner.’