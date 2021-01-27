Marshall Motor Group’s Daksh Gupta and Auto Trader’s Nathan Coe will be appearing exclusively on a special Car Dealer Live panel this Friday at midday.

The live show will see the CEOs of the two publicly listed companies chat about how dealers are performing during the third lockdown.

The pair will take questions from Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott about what sort of buyer demand they are seeing in dealerships and on the classified advertising platform.

There have been mixed reports from dealers as to how much demand there is out there among car buyers during the lockdown.

Some dealers are reporting trade as high as 70 per cent while others say it is closer to 30 per cent.

Auto Trader’s COO Catherine Faiers recently told Car Dealer they predicted it was more likely to be around 50 per cent.

We’ll be getting an update on that and hearing Gupta’s thoughts on how the motor trade is performing now, and how quickly he thinks it can bounce back this year.

Car Dealer will also be taking questions from our live audience and putting them to our panellists.

If you’d like to ask a question you can email them in advance of the live show via our About Us page or ask them during the broadcast on YouTube.

To be notified when we go live you can subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll be alerted when we start the broadcast at midday on Friday.