Maserati showcases new MC20 at Westfield immersive retail experience

Maserati used the launch of Situ Live in London to showcase its new MC20 super-sports car.

The immersive experience at Westfield London in White City features top lifestyle brands across 7,500 sq ft at Europe’s largest shopping centre

Maserati is at the ‘On the Move’ theatre both physically and digitally, giving visitors the chance to explore the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer at their own pace.

It includes the chance to delve into the MC20 halo car alongside a space dedicated to Maserati’s personalisation programme Fuoriserie.

After seeing the car, interacting with car configurator and looking at colour and trim samples, visitors can then take things further via the Maserati dealer network by scanning a QR code.

Maserati will also be highlighting vehicle introductions and revealing new products there.

Peter Charters, general manager for Maserati North Europe, said: ‘Launching Maserati at Situ Live is a really exciting moment for us.

‘It marks a new way for us to engage with people, and we’re looking forward to introducing new audiences to this iconic brand.

‘Complementing our existing retail network, we have designed the space so visitors can experience our brand and cars in a new and truly Maserati way.’

Warren Richmond, founder and chief executive of Situ Live, said: ‘The purpose of retail has changed. We want a destination to discover and experience products before buying.

‘Our aim is to take visitors on a journey through various themed theatres and introduce them to exciting innovations.

‘We provide a destination where shoppers can interact and better understand products, then if they find something they like, they can simply scan a QR code.’