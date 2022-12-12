Maximising new digital opportunities for dealers and lenders

A range of new digital opportunities is arising for dealers and lenders as a result of rapidly evolving car buyer preferences.

Research from Deloitte says that while an e-commerce solution is essential for car buyers today, just five per cent of them currently undertake a genuine end-to-end online purchase, with the vast majority using a blended approach.

The question is how to cater for all of these consumers, whether it’s the increasing number who want to buy digitally, those who prefer in-person, or the vast majority who dip in and out of both channels?

The answer lies, we at iVendi believe, in solutions designed to join the dots between online and offline.

This opens a range of fresh sales opportunities and approaches that enable motor retailers to create a seamless, effortless, high-quality experience that exactly meets evolving customer expectations.

However, those vary from person to person.

For example, transparency over the motor finance process can be delivered digitally by offering a wide range of sophisticated but easy-to-use tools.

We see a higher penetration of sales where consumers are shown not just a range of finance products but a range of lenders too, enhancing engagement with increased choice and meaningful comparisons.

With a recession looming, pre-qualification checkers are becoming essential.

Of course, it’s not just about digital.

A physical forecourt supported by effective technology is a major advantage for dealers in building trust.

This provides flexibility over the final stages of the buying process and offers the opportunity for potential buyers to look at the vehicle in person.

There remains a relatively high proportion who want to test-drive their prospective purchase, even when they’ve already decided to buy.

Additionally, it’s worth remembering that 65 per cent of finance applications are still completed in the showroom.

Both online and offline, your people are also an amazing asset.

Effective systems will help sales staff make the best use of their skills and talents.

That could be identifying the best vehicle for buyer needs at the right price, sending a digital deal tailored to the requirements of each customer, checking a detail on a specific car, offering a dedicated walkaround video, or discussing the subtleties of a higher specification trade-in.

One thing is clear: In creating a buying journey that delivers in terms digital and showroom excellence, dealers and lenders can offer vehicle buyers the best of both worlds, while understanding how the two complement each other will allow these businesses to definitively meet their future potential.

