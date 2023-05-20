May 20: Chancellor issues warning; Nationwide’s record results; Musk under investigation; Hyundai’s Pony Coupe concept recreated

Chancellor urges Tories not to talk the country down as he hints at tax cuts

The Chancellor has urged Conservatives ‘not to talk ourselves down’ as he warned that creating an ‘inaccurate narrative’ about Britain could make it into a reality.

Jeremy Hunt said he had noticed an ‘insidious declinism’ creeping in among ‘those who used to be optimists like me’ when it came to topics such as Brexit and UK economic performance.

It follows a week of blue-on-blue attacks in which Tories, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman, former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost, used a National Conservatism conference to challenge the Government’s record.

Nationwide to dish out £340m to members after record financial results

Nationwide Building Society has reported its strongest financial results on record and said it will be handing out £340m in payments to eligible members.

But it cautioned over reduced activity in the mortgage market and subdued house prices over the rest of the year.

The mutual lender saw its underlying pre-tax profit surge to £2.2bn in the year to April, from £1.6bn this time last year.

US officials investigate whether Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Hotel’ plan broke laws

San Francisco officials are investigating Twitter after six former employees allege that owner Elon Musk’s leadership team broke laws in turning the company’s headquarters into a ‘Twitter Hotel’ for workers being pushed to stay up late to transform the social media platform.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that city officials are opening their latest investigation into the company that Musk took over late last year.

That is after the ex-employees, including a former vice president of real estate, alleged in a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Delaware that Twitter did not pay them promised severance.

London’s FTSE rises but lags behind buoyant global markets

London’s equity markets made gains on Friday but were once again left behind soaring performances from global peers.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.19 per cent , or 14.57 points higher to finish at 7,756.87.

The Dax rose by 0.69 per cent and the Cac 40 increased by 0.61 per cent at the close as a result.

Hyundai’s Pony Coupe Concept recreated after nearly 50 years

Hyundai has unveiled a recreation of its Pony Coupe Concept, which debuted at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

Revealed as part of the inaugural Hyundai Reunion in Lake Como, Italy, the model is a restored version of the car which the Korean firm cites as one which led to the creation of its Pony range of vehicles – Korea’s first independently developed mass-produced models.

The vehicle has been completed by GFG Style, headed up by father-and-son designer pair Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro.

