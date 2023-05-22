May 22: PM seeks advice over Braverman; Sewage bills set to rise; Awkward questions for Shell; History on Mount Everest

PM to seek ethics adviser guidance on Home Secretary speed course claims

The Prime Minister will consult with his ethics adviser over claims the Home Secretary asked civil servants to help her avoid incurring points on her licence after being caught speeding.

Rishi Sunak is due back in the UK on Monday following his trip to Japan for the G7 leaders’ meeting.

The Conservative Party leader is expected to speak to Home Secretary Suella Braverman upon his return, along with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, following reports she requested Home Office officials set up a private speed awareness course for her.

Consumers to pay a lot of sewerage upgrade investment through bills – Coffey

The Environment Secretary appeared to accept that bill-payers will have to pick up ‘a lot’ of the cost relating to infrastructure improvements designed to prevent sewage entering England’s seas and waterways.

Water companies in England last week announced a £10bn plan to reduce the number of sewage discharges into rivers and seas, while apologising for the pollution.

But campaigners were incensed that the proposals involve consumers being given higher bills to pay back the investment.

Shell facing tense clash on climate at AGM after year of record profits

Shell is set to face a tense annual general meeting that could be dominated by clashes over climate action after the oil major saw a record year of profits.

The company will probably see conflicting pressures at the meeting on Tuesday as investors look to capitalise on record oil and gas profits while shareholder activists push for faster action on climate change issues.

Climate protesters are also expected to gather outside the venue at the Excel Centre in east London.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Union protest against law on minimum service levels during strikes

A protest is being held on today against the Government’s controversial legislation on minimum levels of service during strikes, which unions warn could lead to workers being sacked for legally voting to take industrial action.

Union leaders involved in the current wave of strikes will speak at the event in Parliament Square and will criticise the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which returns to Parliament for MPs to discuss amendments put forward by the Lords.

The TUC has warned that the right to strike of one in five workers is at risk, as the Bill means that when workers lawfully vote to strike in health, education, fire, transport, border security and nuclear decommissioning, they could be forced to attend work and sacked if they do not comply.

Double amputee climber makes history on Mount Everest

A former Gurkha soldier who lost both his legs in Afghanistan has reached the top of Mount Everest, making mountaineering history.

Hari Budha Magar, 43, has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to summit the world’s tallest mountain.

The veteran arrived at Everest on April 17, exactly 13 years since his legs were destroyed by an IED in Afghanistan in 2010.

Passengers can now travel directly from Essex to Heathrow on Elizabeth line

Passengers can now travel directly from Essex to Heathrow airport as part of changes to London’s Elizabeth line.

Updates to the line’s timetable mean trains will run from Shenfield in Essex, through east London to Heathrow Terminal 5 all day. The airport will now receive six Elizabeth line trains per hour.

The new timetable also means trains will now run roughly every two-and-a-half minutes at peak times across Paddington and Whitechapel in central London.

Weather outlook…

Today, much of the UK will see a dry and fine day. However, it may take a while for cloud to clear eastern Scotland, and northern England will see a few showers developing. The BBC reports it will be a warm day in the sunshine.