Briefing: Is Jaguar’s rebrand PR genius? Plus Arnold Clark results and car makers’ warnings

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 7:21 am, November 22, 2024

Car Dealer’s editor in chief James Baggott gives his take on the latest motor trade headlines in another packed subscriber-only newsletter.

The Car Dealer Weekly Briefing summarises this week’s major headlines for time poor executives.

In his Substack, he looks at Jaguar’s rebrand – was it PR genius or a marketing misstep? 

There’s a look at Arnold Clark’s annual accounts which show profits fell last year as a result of the devastating cyber attack and there are warnings from car makers that electric car targets could result in job losses.

Also featured in this week’s briefing:

  • Nissan warning
  • Ford to cut 800 jobs
  • FCA delays again
  • Peter Waddell back in court
  • Xpeng heading to UK
  • Marsh Holdings administration
  • Bowker’s Porsche purchase
  • Car dealer banned

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

