Consumers admit skipping vehicle servicing as cost-of-living crisis continues to wreak havoc

A new survey has found that over a third of British drivers are skipping ‘essential’ service work on their car due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Research by Volkswagen Financial Services UK found that just over 40 per cent of drivers, aged between 18 and 34, are choosing not to have routine work carried out in order to save cash.

The survey, which canvassed the views of more than 2,000 motorists also revealed that less than half of drivers would feel financially prepared if they had to pay for repairs to keep their vehicles safe.

However, a shred of good news did come for garages from older drivers, with the over-75s being the most confident that they’d be able to pay to fix any vehicle issues.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: ‘The cost of living crisis has left many drivers contemplating the difficult decision to skip essential vehicle maintenance and compromise safety, particularly the younger drivers on the road.

‘One in four have experienced a cost which could have been avoided with regular servicing.

‘As an industry we should be supporting drivers in their entire vehicle ownership and usership journey.

‘That means offering service options which cater to various needs and budgets so all drivers on the roads are in safe vehicles.;

The research also found that one in four drivers has driven despite knowing that their vehicle needed essential maintenance, while almost two-thirds of drivers would be keen to spread the cost of vehicle maintenance rather than pay in one lump sum.

As a result of rising costs, a quarter of respondents have also considered giving up driving because of the rising costs of maintenance and repair.