Log in

Car News

Renault reveals low £22,995 price for retro 5 electric hatch

  • Prices start at under £23,000 for revived Renault 5
  • It becomes one of the cheapest new EVs on sale
  • Three trim levels, two battery sizes and two motors on offer

Time 1:02 pm, November 20, 2024

Renault has finally revealed that prices for its new 5 E-Tech will start at less than £23,000 – and in so doing, is now offering one of the cheapest EVs on the market.

Three trims are on offer – Evolution, Techno and Iconic Five – and there will be two battery packs and two motor outputs.

The smaller of the packs is rated at 40kWh and gives a range of up to 190 miles; it’s mated to a 120bhp electric motor.

Advert

The more powerful 52kWh pack gives a claimed range of up to 248 miles and comes paired with a 147bhp electric motor.

All cars come with a heat pump and vehicle-to-load as standard, which allows domestic appliances to be plugged into the car and then run off the vehicle’s battery.

The Evolution starts at £22,995 and features 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, rear parking sensors and a seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Advert

Move up to the Techno at £24,995 – or £26,995 – for the larger battery pack and it adds a rear-view camera, a wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control and Google Built-in.

The flagship Iconic Five comes in at £26,995 or £28,995 for the more powerful powertrain and it gets a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, blind-spot warning and rear occupant safety alert.

Renault’s new 5 E-Tech will be available to order from January 2025 with first deliveries expected to commence in the UK from the Spring.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108