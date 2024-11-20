Renault reveals low £22,995 price for retro 5 electric hatch

Renault has finally revealed that prices for its new 5 E-Tech will start at less than £23,000 – and in so doing, is now offering one of the cheapest EVs on the market.

Three trims are on offer – Evolution, Techno and Iconic Five – and there will be two battery packs and two motor outputs.

The smaller of the packs is rated at 40kWh and gives a range of up to 190 miles; it’s mated to a 120bhp electric motor.

The more powerful 52kWh pack gives a claimed range of up to 248 miles and comes paired with a 147bhp electric motor.

All cars come with a heat pump and vehicle-to-load as standard, which allows domestic appliances to be plugged into the car and then run off the vehicle’s battery.

The Evolution starts at £22,995 and features 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, rear parking sensors and a seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Move up to the Techno at £24,995 – or £26,995 – for the larger battery pack and it adds a rear-view camera, a wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control and Google Built-in.

The flagship Iconic Five comes in at £26,995 or £28,995 for the more powerful powertrain and it gets a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, blind-spot warning and rear occupant safety alert.

Renault’s new 5 E-Tech will be available to order from January 2025 with first deliveries expected to commence in the UK from the Spring.