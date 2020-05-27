Here’s your motoring, business and news round-up for Wednesday, May 27

Geneva motor show’s future under threat

The future of the Geneva motor show – one of the highlights of the motoring calendar – is looking in doubt after organisers rejected the terms surrounding a loan.

This year’s show was cancelled as the pandemic began to grip the world and organisers say that cancellation cost them £9.2m.

The Geneva motor show is the largest event in Switzerland, attracting 600,000 visitors and 10,000 media representatives every year. Read more here.

This crisis won’t change buyer’s habits, says Eden boss

Eden Motor Group chief executive Graeme Potts told Car Dealer Live yesterday that he didn’t think the coronavirus crisis would mean a whole new era for the motor trade.

He said he strongly believed a combination of ‘bricks and clicks’ would be the future with shoppers reserving online and buying in dealerships.

In a frank and honest interview with Car Dealer Live yesterday he also revealed his succession plan for his Eden Motor Group which he built from scratch. Read more here.

New BMW 5 Series arrives

BMW has revealed the new 5 Series, which gets a refreshed exterior, updated technology and electrified powertrains.

The Saloon will be available with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, with a 530e and 545e offered with all-wheel drive and an option of rear-wheel drive on the 530e. Touring models will have the 530e options available from November.

All four and six-cylinder models that aren’t a plug-in hybrid will get a mild-hybrid powertrain. This uses a 48v starter generator to take the load off the engine and improve both acceleration and fuel consumption. The exterior design hasn’t undergone a drastic change.

Racing driver suspended after cheating

Racing driver Daniel Abt has been suspended by the Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E team after he was caught cheating in a virtual race.

The German admitted to getting professional sim racer Lorenz Hoerzig to impersonate him in the official Formula E ‘Race at Home Challenge’ on Saturday.

Event organisers realised Abt wasn’t at the wheel after checking his IP address. The 27-year-old was disqualified and ordered to make a compulsory €10,000 donation to charity and Abt has now been suspended by his real-world team too.

Zoopla records 88% increase in demand

House-hunter demand jumped 88 per cent across England as the market reopened earlier this month, according to a property website.

Zoopla said the weekly increase occurred between May 12, the day it emerged the market in England would reopen, and May 19.

The website said demand rebounded particularly quickly in cities with Portsmouth and Southampton registering a bounce and strong growth also recorded in Newcastle and Leeds.

Particles from tyres found in marine environment

Particles released from vehicle tyres could be a significant and previously largely unrecorded source of microplastics in the marine environment, according to a study.

Scientists have previously discovered microplastics – originating from microbeads in cosmetics and the degradation of large items such as carrier bags and plastic bottles – in marine environments across the world.

The study, funded by Defra and led by the University of Plymouth, found tyre particles can be transported directly to the ocean through the atmosphere, or be carried by rainwater into rivers and sewers where they can pass through the water treatment process.

Citroen launches new C3 Aircross Rip Curl edition

Citroen is continuing its four-year collaboration with surf-wear manufacturer Rip Curl by releasing a special edition.

The C3 Aircross Rip Curl is based on the top-of-the-range Flair trim but gets a slightly different styling package inside and out.

According to Citroen, ‘this intense and energetic ochre hue – inspired by the sand dunes and sunshine of the surfing world – enlivens the overall appearance and conjures up thoughts of wide sandy beaches and the freshness of the ocean’. In reality, it’s just some orange trim.

Train firm using disinfectant which ‘kills coronavirus for up to 30 days’

Britain’s largest rail franchise is using disinfectant which it claims will kill coronavirus on surfaces for up to 30 days.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates services across south-east England, said its trains, stations and staff areas have been treated with the powerful chemicals.

The firm pledged to apply the product every three weeks to ensure its effectiveness. Staff are using electrostatic spray guns – which were used at the NHS Nightingale hospitals – to apply the disinfectant. This is in addition to daily anti-viral cleaning.

Retail and leisure shares bounce

The FTSE 100 jumped as traders were buoyed by the Prime Minister’s plans to loosen current lockdown restrictions.

Recently hard-hit sectors, such as travel, leisure and retail, saw firms bounce higher amid hopes that they could be nearing a recovery.

London’s top flight closed 74.48 points higher at 6,067.76p at the end of trading on Tuesday. The German Dax increased by 1.19 per cent, while the French Cac moved 1.69 per cent higher.

Foxtons estate agents to restart viewings

Estate agent Foxtons is to reopen its doors this week with the aim of seeing all branches open again by Monday, and will restart physical house viewings.

Staff will be told to use hand sanitiser, face coverings and gloves when visiting properties. The London-focused agent has been closed since lockdown, with the housing market temporarily suspended.

Foxtons said: ‘We will be bringing furloughed employees back to work on a gradual basis from the June 1.’

Retail ‘deeply depressed’ amid shutdown

Retail sales bounced back from April’s record lows, but still remained ‘deeply depressed’ over the last 12 months as four in five retailers say they are facing cashflow difficulties.

New data from the CBI found its measure of retail sales volume had picked up from -55 per cent to -50 per cent in May. April’s figures were the joint-fastest declines in the survey’s 37-year history.

‘The retail sector is at the sharp end of a crisis, with many businesses up against it,’ said CBI’s Rain Newton-Smith. ‘The furlough system will need to adapt as more businesses open their doors in the months ahead.’

