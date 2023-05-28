May 28: PM to urge supermarkets to cap price of food basics; Russia warns UK of war escalation; Passport e-gate failure causes hell

Sunak ‘to urge supermarkets to cap price of food basics amid inflation’

Downing Street is believed to be drawing up plans to encourage supermarkets to introduce voluntary price caps on food staples in a bid to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme would aim to get retailers charging the lowest possible amount for some basic products like bread and milk, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

A No 10 source said the plans are at ‘drawing board stage’ and stressed they would not involve government-imposed price controls. A Treasury source told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘Food inflation is much more resilient and difficult to get rid of than we anticipated.’

Russia warns of escalation to war if UK keeps supplying weapons to Ukraine

Russia’s ambassador to the UK has warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as Britain and other Western allies commit more weapons to aid president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Andrei Kelin said the actions of Nato countries, ‘especially’ the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a ‘new dimension’ in the war.

He said Russia had ‘enormous resources’ and despite the war already raging for over a year, he claimed his country had not yet started to ‘act very seriously’.

Liz Truss ‘planning knighthoods and other awards for up to 12 allies’

Liz Truss is believed to be planning to hand out knighthoods and other awards to up to 12 of her allies following her short-lived premiership.

Close supporters who helped orchestrate the former prime minister’s leadership bid are among those put forward for resignation honours, the Sun on Sunday reported.

Kwasi Kwarteng – who presided over the disastrous mini-Budget that helped sink her short-lived premiership – has not made the list, according to the paper. Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to cancel the nominations. Opposition MPs have also urged the prime minister to block Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham

Just Stop Oil protesters forced a stoppage in play during Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham.

Two men invaded the pitch midway through the first half of the match between Saracens and Sale, throwing orange paint powder on to the field.

Twickenham Stadium later confirmed two men had been arrested and that the incident is now a police matter. Fans jeered the duo before cheering as stewards escorted them from the stadium.

Protesters claim London air is ‘not toxic at all’ in fight against Ulez plans

Hundreds of protesters descended on London Bridge as they fought against expansion plans of Ultra Low Emissions Zones (Ulez).

Labour mayor Sadiq Khan intends to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone to cover the entirety of outer London.

Hundreds had their say as they halted traffic driving across the city centre bridge in a bid to prevent plans to expand the Ulez reach to the whole of London.

Passport e-gate failure causes delays at airports as bank holiday getaway begins

Failures with the passport e-gate system at UK airports have caused long delays for those arriving in the country as the bank holiday getaway gets under way.

Travellers have described on social media queues of several hours at a number of airports including Heathrow and Gatwick as arrivals need to have their passports checked by hand rather than the automated machines.

The problems came as millions are expected to take to the roads and public transport this weekend.

Demonstrators condemn ‘draconian’ and ‘authoritarian’ protest laws

Demonstrators condemned the government’s controversial laws on protests as ‘draconian’ and ‘authoritarian’ as hundreds of them marched through central London.

Supporters and volunteers for Just Stop Oil (JSO), Extinction Rebellion (XR), Republic, Black Lives Matter and more gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday to protest against recent legislation, including the Public Order Bill, which critics say could curb the right to peaceful protest.

Speeches and live music were heard on the green before protesters marched to Downing Street and back as part of the #NotMyBill demonstration, holding colourful banners and signs reading ‘No more police powers’ and ‘Defend the right to protest’.

New Aston Martin model sells for nearly £1.3m at charity auction in Cannes

An Aston Martin model has been sold for 1.6mUS dollars (£1.3m) at a charity auction in France supporting Aids research.

The customer will become the first person to own the Aston Martin DB12 car, with its engine cover signed by Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, which was auctioned at a star-studded gala for the American Foundation for Aids Research (Amfar) in Cannes.

Kevin Robert Frost, chief executive of Amfar, said he was ‘immensely grateful’ for the donation as proceeds will be ‘an important boost’ towards research efforts for Aids.

Weather outlook

Variable cloud and sunshine for most today, reports BBC Weather, although the north will see the odd shower. Cloud will later lift leaving plenty of sunshine. Highs of 24 degrees celsius in the far west of England.

Dry and clear for most tonight. A cool night for all with light winds.