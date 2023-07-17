Mazda CX-5 was fastest-selling used car in June while Land Rover remains highest profit brand

Mazda’s CX-5 was the quickest car to sell on dealers’ forecourts last month while Land Rovers generated the highest margins, new data shows.

Dealer Auction’s latest Retail Margin Monitor shows SUVs remained the flavour of the month in June, and it was a good time for dealers to be selling premium models.

The Range Rover Evoque generated the highest average retail margin of £3,800 in June, but it was the Mazda CX-5 which was the quickest model to sell taking on average just 25 days to shift.

The Japanese SUV also jumped from ninth to second place in the average retail margin standings.

Three models of Mercedes-Benz appeared in the month’s top 10 list, while it was the first time the Land Rover Discovery Sport dropped out.

The full data is listed below.

Land Rover remained the most profitable brand for dealers, though, with an average retail margin of £3,630 in June.

Top 10 brands by retail margin

Source: Dealer Auction Retail Margin Monitor. ‘ARM’ stands for ‘Average Retail Margin’

Land Rover – £3,630 ARM BMW – £2,800 ARM Volvo – £2,720 ARM Audi – £2,650 ARM Mercedes-Benz – £2,640 ARM Mini – £2,380 ARM Seat – £2,200 ARM Nissan – £2,170 ARM Kia – £2,165 ARM Volkswagen – £2,120 ARM

Talking exclusively to Car Dealer, Sarah Marley, Dealer Auction’s sales and marketing director said: ‘Once again, our data shows that when it comes to the used car market, nothing can be taken for granted!

‘From almost nowhere, the Mazda CX-5 has shot up the profitability league and Seat is a new entrant, but the Discovery Sport has dropped out of the list for the first time.

‘It just shows the importance of staying agile and open to new opportunities; profit isn’t always where you most expect to find it.’

Richard Walker, director of data & insights at Auto Trader, added: ‘The recent rise in retail values has done little to dampen consumer demand, reflected in the very strong levels of engagement we’ve seen on our marketplace.

‘The fluctuation shown in Dealer Auction’s figures not only highlights just how fast-paced the market is right now, but also underpins the importance of taking a data-led approach to stocking and pricing decisions.’

Top 10 models by retail margin

1. Range Rover Evoque

Average retail margin: £3,800

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 33

2. Mazda CX-5

Average retail margin: £3,050

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 25

3. Mitsubishi Outlander

Average retail margin: £3,000

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 38

4. Volvo XC60

Average retail margin: £2,900

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 31

5. BMW 3 Series

Average retail margin: £2,810

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 39

6. Land Rover Freelander 2

Average retail margin: £2,780

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 32

7. Mini Countryman

Average retail margin: £2,650

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 39

8. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Average retail margin: £2,630

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 37

9. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Average retail margin: £2,550

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 37

10. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Average retail margin: £2,500

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 40