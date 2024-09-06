Mazda UK boss praises Mitchell Mazda as dealership celebrates 20 years since joining network

A Mazda dealership in Cheshire is celebrating 20 years since joining the manufacturer’s dealership network.

Mitchell Mazda at Cheshire Oaks was presented with a commemorative plaque by Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson to mark the significant anniversary milestone.

MD Mark Mitchell, pictured left with Thomson, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years of being part of the Mazda family and what we have achieved in those years.

‘I truly believe it’s the focus on people – colleagues and customers – that has been key to our success over the past two decades, and this approach will continue to be at the heart of everything we do in the future.

‘Achieving this significant milestone wouldn’t be possible without the exceptional team here – it’s our people who make the difference.

‘The past 20 years have flown by and it’s such an encouragement to have so many of the original team members still with us.’

Thomson said: ‘It’s an absolute pleasure to be at Mitchell Mazda and to recognise the hard work, dedication and commitment demonstrated by Mark Mitchell and the team over the past two decades.

‘Mitchell Mazda leads with one of the highest customer retention performances throughout the UK network, and this is a true testament to the unique culture instilled throughout the business.

‘The industry has significantly changed in the past 20 years, but with the enthusiastic team here at Mitchell Mazda combined with the exciting Mazda vehicles on offer, the dealership will continue to be an integral part of our success in the UK.’

The family-run dealership boasts 27 staff, with almost a third of them having been with it since the franchise launched in 2004.

Featuring a 16-car showroom and 20-bay workshop, the purpose-built five-acre dealership also has a first-class lounge with complimentary hot breakfast rolls and refreshments while owners wait as their car is serviced.

Mazda service manager Phil Abram said: ‘We are passionate about customer service and value our loyal customer base.

‘Whether an individual is already familiar with us or new to the dealership, we want to ensure they are a customer for life.’

Brian Blanchard, Mazda brand manager, added: ‘For the past 17 years, we have organised an annual Ride Out Day for our MX-5 owners and each year we see over 120 of our customers join us for a fun day of open-top motoring across Cheshire and north Wales.

‘Not only does the Ride Out Day showcase the impressive capabilities of the MX-5, but it’s also a tremendous way for us to show our appreciation to our customers and they can leave smiling from ear to ear – some owners even travel 150 miles to attend with us.’