MB Motors Ballymena – Used Car Website Winner 2024

With more and more customers starting their car buying journeys online, a good website has effectively become the shop window for dealers up and down the country.

Our Used Car Website of the Year trophy aims to reward those firms that do online better than the competition with a simple, easy-to-use website.

Our judges pored over crucial mystery shopping scores and our two highly commended firms – Richlee Motor Company and FOW Car Supermarket – both performed outstandingly.

However, in the end it was MB Motors Ballymena which came out on top after impressing our judges with its great online experience, which was followed up by excellent customer service in person.

The dealer is run by experienced motor trader, Malcolm Beattie, who has been selling used cars since 2001, and has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s biggest independent dealerships.

This year saw the firm re-launch its website and the upgrades certainly left their mark on the competition.

Several members of the team made their way over from Northern Ireland and it proved to be a succesful night, with the firm also achieving highly commended status in our Used Car Sales Team of the Year category.

Speaking shortly after receiving the gong, boss Malcolm Beattie said: ‘I’m stunned. Obviously I’m delighted and I’m still shaking to be honest with you.

‘It’s nice to come over from Northern Ireland and pick up an award as prestigious and this one.

‘It takes a lot of effort to get over and a bit of money too so it’s good to be here and be among the best of the best in the industry.

‘We relaunched the website this year so it’s nice to have this recognition. We’re ecstatic.’

FOW Car Supermarket

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Richlee Motor Company

Also on hand to offer his own congratulations was Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott.

He added: ‘MB Motors Ballymena has set a new standard for what a great used car website should be, earning them the title of Used Car Website of the Year 2024.

‘Their site combines seamless functionality, user-friendly design, and top-notch content to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

‘By making it easy for buyers to explore, compare, and purchase vehicles online, MB Motors Ballymena has proven that a strong digital presence is key to success in today’s market. Congratulations on this well-deserved win!’