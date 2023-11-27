Log in
McLaren Artura

McLaren is given another £80m from Bahraini owner to help ease crisis

  • Supercar maker receives another major financial helping hand from majority shareholder
  • McLaren is given £80m by sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat
  • It takes the total amount of handouts to £450m since March this year
  • Auditors have already warned about McLaren’s future
Time 11:09 am, November 27, 2023

Beleaguered supercar maker McLaren has had to ask for millions more pounds from its Bahrain-based owner.

The manufacturer, which is based in Woking, has already been facing uncertainty over its future for the next year, auditors have warned.

It’s now been reported by The Sunday Times that McLaren has been given another £80m by majority shareholder Mumtalakat, which is a sovereign wealth fund based in the West Asian island kingdom.

According to the newspaper, a McLaren spokesman had confirmed the cash injection, saying it was ‘part of an ongoing recapitalisation process involving existing shareholders’.

It means McLaren has now had £450m handed out to it since March 2023.

McLaren is among the many car manufacturers that have suffered from the squeeze in the supply of semiconductors, which are vital to cars nowadays.

Its £190,000 Artura supercar, pictured at top, has also been hit by ‘technical upgrades’, with customers in the USA now having to contend with a four-month delivery delay.

