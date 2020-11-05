Mercedes-Benz’s A-Class has risen to the top of the best-sellers charts after recording the highest number of registrations in October.

The German hatchback notched up 4,149 registrations during the month – a rise of two places compared to September.

The A-Class pushed September’s best-seller, the Vauxhall Corsa, down to second place with 3,957 registrations. The Ford Fiesta finished third with 3,845.

The Volkswagen Golf finished fourth (3,831) but the Ford Puma, only launched at the beginning of the year, was a little over 200 units behind the perennial VW hatchback at 3,609.

The Volvo XC40 took sixth (3,548), the Mini finished seventh (3,100), while the Ford Focus, a traditional big seller, came in at eighth (2,823).

The top 10 was rounded off with the BMW 1 Series and Audi A3 with 2,606 and 2,523 registrations respectively.

The Ford Fiesta remains the year-to-date best-seller, however, with 43,281 registrations followed by the Corsa (39,692) and the Golf (35,014).

ASE Global chairman Mike Jones joined James Batchelor for a special edition of Car Dealer Live to discuss the figures as they were announced. You can watch the broadcast in the video at the top of this page.

New car sales drop to nine-year low for October as they fall by 1.6 per cent