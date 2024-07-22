Mercedes-Benz dealer invests £2million in new commercial vehicle service and parts location in Bedfordshire

Intercounty Truck & Van, an experienced Mercedes-Benz dealership covering the Midlands and Lincolnshire, has announced a £2million investment in a new service and parts location in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

The site, which will offer a workshop for all makes of vans, over-the-counter parts and technical knowhow in all aspects for electric vehicle servicing, is located in Dunstable’s Woodside Industrial Estate, close to J11/J11a of the M1 and London Luton Airport.

Designed to minimise downtime by offering fast solutions to commercial vehicle problems, the new site features state-of-the art facilities, as well substantial investment in technician training that includes the Mercedes-Benz EV technical training pathway.

According to the company, this allows their technicians to repair electric vehicle equipment, including batteries, down to component level, exceeding generic EV training available in the general aftermarket.

Nick Skillman, managing director at Intercounty Truck & Van, said: ‘The launch of our new Dunstable site offers incredible opportunity, both for us as a business and for the local economy – particularly as we welcome the transition to electric.

‘The new dealership has been built to meet the demands of loyal customers in the area as well as an engaged local community that is committed to being more sustainable – and we couldn’t be more excited for its launch.’

Intercounty Truck & Van says it hopes to create 30 new jobs for the local economy, as well as providing eight EV charging points to keep customers and the local EV infrastructure moving.

Simon Neill, Customer Operations Director at Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK, said: ‘Intercounty Truck & Van has been a trusted partner of Mercedes-Benz Vans for over 20 years and we are delighted to support the launch of this new, exciting Customer Service and Parts location.

‘It is set to provide customers and those travelling up and down the M1 with a huge range of services, parts, electric vehicle expertise and roadside assistance cover to ensure that the Intercounty team continue to keep businesses moving with reliable and sustainable transport.’