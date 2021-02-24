Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off its new C-Class – which now boasts electrified engines.

It will have four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for extra efficiency, and will be available in saloon or estate form.

The petrol range starts with the 1.5-litre C180, offering 168bhp, while the more powerful C200 uses the same engine but produces 201bhp instead. It’s topped by the 2.0-litre C300 at 255bhp.

Two diesels are being made available – both with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine – and the C220d and C300d producing 197 and 261bhp respectively.

The C200 and C300 petrol models plus the C220d can also be optioned with the German manufacturer’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system for added traction.

A plug-in hybrid – the C300e – is expected to come back, bringing a long electric range thanks to a 25.4kWh battery pack.

It’s a lot bigger than the 13.5kWh unit on the older C300e and is mated to a petrol engine for a total output of 304bhp. Meanwhile, a full charge can be obtained in 30 minutes via a 55kW charger.

Automatic is now standard across the C-Class range and Mercedes says it’s made the gearbox more efficient and smooth-shifting.

Inside, the new C-Class takes many cues from the larger S-Class, with a large portrait-orientated tablet enjoying pride of place in the middle of the dashboard.

As standard, it’s 10.25 inches, although it can be increased to a larger 11.9-inch display.

It’s also complemented by a secondary screen that relays key information such as navigation and speed.

The central rotary dial controlling the infotainment setup on the former C-Class has gone, with most functions controlled via the touchscreen or control pads on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the exterior now brings the C-Class closer into line with the rest of the line-up such as the A and E-Class, with a sharper front end and shorter overhangs.

The new model is expected to go on sale in March ahead of first deliveries this summer.