Mercedes-Benz names Sandown Motors boss as new head of Franchise Board

Mercedes-Benz has announced Sandown Motors’ boss will head up its Franchise Board.

Gavin McAllister, managing director of the dealer group, will take up the position of head of the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Board in the UK ‘with immediate effect’, said the German carmaker.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO and managing director of Mercedes-Benz UK Limited, Gary Savage, said: ‘Sandown Group is a strong performer in our network and Gavin is very well respected by members of the Franchise Board, the wider Mercedes-Benz network and the team at Milton Keynes.

‘I am looking forward to working even closer with Gavin and the Franchise Board given the opportunities and challenges we face in the market today: the collaboration with our agents and partners remains as important as ever.’

McAllister replaces David Williams who retires after 35 years in the business and 20 years on the Franchise Board.

Most recently Williams led the Franchise Board through Mercedes-Benz UK’s transition to an agency model – a move that was hailed as a success by CEO Savage and one that dealers seem happy with so far.

Savage continued: ‘I have worked closely with David since I joined the business in 2010. He always robustly challenged and supported our business initiatives, contributing to our sales growth that peaked in 2017 at 180,970 vehicles.

‘More recently, the Franchise Board, led by David, played an integral role as we formulated our plans to move from a distribution contract to an agency contract.

‘I am in no doubt that without David’s insight, guidance and energy we would not have successfully rolled out agency within our planned timescales.

‘I doubt I will ever be able to find the words to thank David for his contribution to the Franchise Board and to our business in the 13 years that I have been managing director.

‘I will greatly miss my daily exchanges with David and wish him continued good health as he enjoys his retirement.’

Sandown operates Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, Dorset and Wiltshire. It’s also the official representative of Brabus in southern England.

The dealer group was also named Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Retailer of the Year for 2020/2021.

Pictured: Gary Savage, CEO and managing director, Mercedes-Benz UK Limited, with Gavin McAllister, managing director, Sandown Motors Limited