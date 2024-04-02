Log in
Mercedes-Benz to appeal against court ruling in class action over diesel emissions-cheating devices

  • Mercedes-Benz is being sued by consumers over diesel emissions ‘defeat devices’
  • The manufacturer has partly lost a class action lawsuit
  • German court says Euro 6 models made between 2012 and 2016 had devices fitted
  • No evidence of them in Euro 5 models, though
  • Mercedes says claims are unfounded and intends to lodge appeal
Time 7:13 am, April 2, 2024

Mercedes-Benz is to appeal against a court verdict that saw it partly lose a class action concerning so-called ‘defeat devices’ installed to cheat diesel emissions tests. 

A court in Stuttgart ruled partly in favour of consumers in their lawsuit against the carmaker over the devices.

The German court said on Thursday (Mar 28) that some of the luxury car manufacturer’s Euro 6 diesel models made between 2012 and 2016 were fitted with the devices, reported Reuters.

They were said to have been installed so that test results showed that diesel emissions were much lower than they actually were.

But the court said there was no evidence of any transgressions in Euro 5 models, which were older.

Delivering its ruling, the court said the cars could be returned by their owners for a refund less wear and tear if ‘the intended violation is confirmed’.

Reacting to the verdict, the Federal Association of Consumer Organisations (VZBV), which is representing some 2,800 Mercedes customers, said: ‘An important course for damages claims has now been set.’

However, Mercedes-Benz said it intended to lodge an appeal against the decision.

A spokesperson was quoted as saying: ‘We continue to believe that the claims asserted against our company are unfounded and will defend ourselves against them.’

