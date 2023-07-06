Mercedes unveils new CLE to replace two-door versions of C-Class and E-Class

Mercedes has unveiled its replacement for outgoing two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class.

Named the CLE, the single model will replace the two culled vehicles after they are put out of production in the next few months.

A new nameplate for the German brand, the CLE will be available as both a coupe and a convertible and is based on the same underpinnings as the cars it replaces.

Space is very much at the heart of the design and at 4.85m, the CLE is the longest vehicle in its class. Mercedes also boast that the boot can ‘easily accommodate three golf bags’.

A special magic has always been inherent in these proportions. With the new CLE Coupé, we’re fulfilling the desire for something special that is an expression of individuality and exclusive style.#MercedesBenz #CLE #Coupe — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) July 5, 2023

At the front, there is more than a passing similarity to the soon to be deceased C-Class, with a sleek and low looking bonnet and nose.

However, around the back new L-shaped rear lights and a reprofiled bumper and boot make it look suitably different to its predecessor.

Mercedes is hoping that the CLE will rival the likes of the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series and as such, has given it a modern interior featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a portrait 11.9-inch touchscreen. Other features include 64-colour ambient interior lighting, as well as standard sports seats.

Various third-party apps can also be used while the car is stationary, including TikTok and even the Angry Birds.

It will be available with rear-axle steering, helping to keep it more agile while also giving it a far smaller turning circle than typical cars of this size.

All CLE engines will come with mild-hybrid technology, with a choice four- and six-cylinder units. Petrol and diesel will be offered, with the CLE 450 4Matic sitting at the top of the line-up at launch with its 376bhp 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. You can expect more powerful AMG models to join the range in the future, however.

Prices for the CLE are likely to start from around £50,000 when it goes on sale in Coupe form later in the year. The Cabriolet will join the line-up in 2024.