Mervyn Stewart opens Suzuki showroom after Philip Petersen purchase

Northern Ireland dealer group Mervyn Stewart has added Suzuki to its portfolio with a showroom opening in Bangor.

Located on the South Circular Industrial Estate, it follows the group’s buyout of family dealership Philip Petersen in April.

It will have the entire range of new and used Suzuki cars plus on-site EV charging, Motability advice, vehicle servicing and full aftersales support.

Stephen Stewart, managing director of Mervyn Stewart, said: ‘We are delighted to add the Suzuki franchise to the group following the acquisition of Philip Petersen earlier this year.

‘The purchase of such an established business has meant that we have an experienced team with knowledge expertise and a total commitment to customer care.

‘Suzuki has an ambitious plan that is clearly communicated. We have an outstanding product range that embraces hybrid models across the range.

‘We look forward to growing the business together and delivering excellence for our customers.’

Dale Wyatt, automobile director at Suzuki GB, said: ‘We welcome the Mervyn Stewart group to the Suzuki family and look forward to working with them in the important Northern Irish market, particularly with a long-established and successful multi-marque group.

‘It’s a very exciting time to be with Suzuki, with our 100 per cent hybrid range of passenger cars and some important new models to announce in the future. We wish the group every success with our brand.’

Mervyn Stewart also has Skoda and MG showrooms.