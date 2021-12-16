MG celebrates bumper year which sees British brand smash its sales record

MG is celebrating after a bumper year saw the firm smash its own sales records.

The British brand saw registrations top 30,000 cars for the first time this year, compared to the 18,415 vehicles sold in 2020.

The figure represents a rise of more than 60 per cent – or 11,000 sales – although last year’s results were heavily affected by Covid.

MG has seen sales increase throughout the year and in November the firm saw a massive 383 per cent year-on-year increase.

Much of this has been attributed to the introduction of the updated MG ZS, which was the sixth best-selling car of the month, the first time one of the firm’s vehicles has entered the top 10.

This sales boost pushed MG’s year-to-date figures up 73.4 per cent to the end of November.

Bosses say the sales success is being driven by its plug-in models. The world is switching to electrified models, but the high cost of purchase is proving to be one of the biggest barriers to entry.

MG has found success in offering these plug-in models at a typically lower cost than its rivals.

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK commercial director, said: ‘At the start of the year, we set out an ambition of achieving 30,000 registrations and are delighted to have surpassed this well before the end of the year.

‘It shows just how much demand there is for MG’s great value, well-equipped and high quality cars, especially our booming EV models which currently account for almost half our total sales.

‘Our customers and dealers are fully engaged and MG is poised for long-term, sustainable growth, with more extremely exciting developments to come as we head into 2022.’

To accommodate these increased sales, MG’s dealer network has been expanding, adding 40 new sites since the beginning of the year.